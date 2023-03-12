Vipers SC pick Isabirye to replace Bianchi

Kampala, Uganda | VIPERSSC.CO.UG | Ugandan giants Vipers SC have wrapped up the capture of experienced tactician Alex Isabirye from Premier League side BUL FC.

The gaffer comes in as a direct replacement for the recently released Beto Bianchi Pellister, who parted ways with the club towards the end of last week.

On making the move to St Mary’s Stadium, Isabirye said: ‘I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Vipers Sports Club, this fantastic football club. I am very excited to be here and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Isabirye will work alongside other coaches Richard Wasswa, Ibrahim Mugisha and Kato Ibrahim.

He is a previous league winner with URA FC, but also scooped the Uganda Cup with Victoria University and BUL.

He also managed other sides including Kyetume FC, Soana FC, Busoga United and Somali outfit Horseed FC.

Isabirye will be tasked to salvage some positives from the CAF Champions League where the Venoms lie fourth in Group C with a point.

The versed tactician will also try to defend the Uganda Premier League where we sit fourth with 28 points, seven adrift of leaders KCCA FC who have played a game more.

His other job will be to guide Vipers to Uganda Cup glory. The team take on Wakiso Giants FC on Tuesday at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium in the round of 16.

Uganda Premier League champions Vipers SC sacked their Spanish-Brazilian coach Roberto Luiz Bianchi Pelliser alias Beto Bianchi early in the week.

The Club which signed Bianchi in January announced the new development on Thursday is a communication on the Club website.

“Vipers Sports Club announces that the contract of head Coach Beto Bianchi has been terminated with immediate effect. “The club would like to thank Bianchi for his tireless efforts during his time at the club and wish him success in his future endeavours,” said the communication.

He leaves the club after managing it for seven games but failed to register a single win, and also Vipers failed to score a single goal since his arrival on 10th January 2023.

Bianchi over took over Vipers barely a month after the Kitende-based club parted ways with their former head coach Roberto Oliveira alias Robertinho who later joined Tanzanian powerhouse Simba SC.

His biggest task was to guide Vipers SC through the lucrative group stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League, but he failed with the losing three matches and drawing one.

In the Uganda Premier League, Bianchi joined the club when it was sitting third on the table with 27 points in 14 games behind KCCA FC and BUL FC, but he leaves the club when it has dropped to the 4th position with 28 points.

He joins a growing list of foreign managers who have worked with Vipers SC including Roberto Oliviera, Javier Martinez, and Miguel Duarte Da Costa.

RELATED STORY