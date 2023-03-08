CAF: Vipers search for first Group Stage goal continues

Simba SC 1-0 Vipers SC

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania | VIPERSSC.CO.UG | The Venoms didn’t just roll over and take defeat without putting in a shift in Dar on Tuesday night. But sometimes even a solid fight is not good enough if ‘Lady Luck’ is not on your side.

And it was that kind of situation as Tanzanian outfit Simba SC completed a group stage double over Vipers SC with a narrow 1-0 victory at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

Clatous Chama’s 45th minute goal ensured the hosts scooped all the points at stake at the expense of the Venoms under the floodlights in Dar-es Salaam.

Despite the loss though, head coach Beto Bianchi Pellister’s charges were not short of effort as they closely matched up with the home team for large spells of the game.

Gilt-edged chances

Abdu Lumala was denied by Simba’s goalkeeper Aishi Manula at the half-hour mark, having latched onto a well-weighted pass from Yunus Sentamu.

This was moments after Vipers custodian Alfred Macumu Mudekereza, who was superb on the evening, denied Chama with an astonishing save.

A few minutes after restart, Sentamu looked to have equalized for the Venoms, but his well-taken strike was ridiculously denied by the linesman, as he deemed it offside, despite the repetitive replays indicating otherwise.

In spite of the defeat and failing to pick a maiden win in the group so far, Vipers remain with an outside chance over who will hit the knockout stages.

The Venoms occupy fourth with a single point, behind Horoya AC who have four points. Simba and Raja Casablanca occupy second and first with six and 12 points respectively, with the latter assured of progress.

Vipers will play hosts to Raja Casablanca in the fifth group stage match on March 18th at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Line Up:

Alfred Mudekereza (GK), Ashraf Mandela, Isa Mubiru, Hillary Mukundane, Livingstone Mulondo, Siraje Sentamu (C), Olivier Osomba, Karim Watambala, Abdu Lumala, Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu.

Group C

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Raja CA (A) 4 4 0 0 13 1 +12 12 Advance to knockout stage 2 Simba 4 2 0 2 2 4 −2 6 3 Horoya 4 1 1 2 2 5 −3 4 4 Vipers 4 0 1 3 0 7 −7 1

SOURCE: Viperssc.co.ug