Vipers SC off for Algerian mission

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC will face an up-hill task when they battle Algeria’s SC Constantine in the first round of the CAF Champions League at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui on Friday.

The team without suspended skipper Taddeo Lwanga and Geoffrey Wasswa traveled this afternoon on an Emirates flight. The duo picked two yellow cards during the two games against El Merreikh in the first round.

“We have tried to prepare well for the game because we know what to expect from teams in North Africa. We need to get a good result before the return leg on December 22nd,” Vipers SC coach Javier Martinez Espinoza told URN before they left.

Vipers SC advanced to the first round after beating El Merriekh of Sudan 1-0 in Kampala, advancing on away goals rule with 2-2 aggregate. The Algerian side SC Constantine eliminated Gamtel FC of Gambia 1-0 aggregate.

Espinoza said that they are targeting the group stage of the Champions League. “Playing in the group stage will help expose our players better to top class football,” added the Mexican.

Last season KCCA FC reached the group stage of the CAF Champions League. This time round they are playing in the CAF Confederations Cup where they battle Tanzania’s Mtibwa FC this weekend.

📷 | Our players departing for Algeria earlier this evening for the CAF Champions League game scheduled for Friday against CS Constantine 🇩🇿#CSCVIP #TotalCAFCL #CAFCL pic.twitter.com/175YFoN7He — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) December 12, 2018

****

URN