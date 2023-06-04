Vipers SC clinch Stanbic Uganda Cup with 1-0 victory over Police FC

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club clinched the Stanbic Uganda Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Police FC at Akii-Bua Stadium in Lira City on Saturday. This triumph marked Vipers’ second trophy in less than two weeks, as they were recently crowned champions of the Star Times Uganda Premier League. The significance of this win against Police FC extended beyond the trophy.

It propelled Vipers to join the ranks of Uganda’s prestigious clubs such as SC Villa, Express, and KCCA FC, who have triumphed in both major Ugandan football competitions within a single season. Having lost the final in the previous edition to BUL FC, Vipers relied on their captain Milton Karisa’s goal in the first half to overcome a determined Police FC side.

The Cops, eager to secure a place in the continental showpiece and regain their spot in the Uganda Premier League, were disheartened by Karisa’s decisive strike. While Police FC’s hopes were shattered, KCCA FC rejoiced as the path to the upcoming edition of the CAF Confederations Cup opened up for them. Since Vipers had already qualified for the CAF Champions League by winning the domestic league, according to regulations, the runner-up in the company, which happened to be KCCA FC, would assume the spot in the Confederations Cup.

This development brought solace to the Lugogo-based team, who narrowly missed out on the league title to Vipers SC due to a superior goal difference. During the match, Police FC dominated proceedings for most of the game but fell victim to Vipers’ experience in tournaments. Emmanuel Mugume squandered a golden opportunity to put Police FC ahead when he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only to send his shot over the crossbar.

In the 15th minute, Karisa headed in a corner from Anukani, giving Vipers the lead. Police came close to equalizing before halftime, but Denis Kalanzi failed to capitalize on Fabien Mutombora’s mistake as his effort missed the target. In the second half, Police FC persistently pressed for an equalizer through shots from Herman Waiswa and Abdul Nsereko.

However, their attempts were thwarted by Vipers’ goalkeeper, Fabien Mutombora, resulting in Police FC relinquishing their grip on the trophy. “After falling to Vipers, as I said, it would be a tough game. Vipers is a good side, but we proved to them that we are also a good side,” commented Police FC coach Angelo Lonyesi. Vipers SC Coach Alex Isabirye, who took charge midway through the season following the dismissal of Beto Bianchi due to poor performance, took a moment to reflect on the state of the Vipers when he assumed the reins.

The team had endured a two-month winless streak and languished in the ninth position. However, Isabirye managed to reverse their fortunes and guide them to victory.

