Violence in NRM primaries sets bad precedent-Opposition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament in the opposition have expressed concern about the violence witnessed in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries.

On Friday, NRM conducted its parliamentary primary election in which party members chose flag bearers for different constituencies ahead of the 2021 general election.

However, the country witnessed massive irregularities and violence before, during and after the polls and in some cases like in Isingiro, Ntungamo, Mbale, Namutumba and other people were killed and others wounded.

Some NRM party members also accused oppositions supporters of voting in the primaries.

However a section of Opposition MPs notes that the accusations saying are just a cover-up for failures by the party.

Lyandro Komakech, the Gulu Municipality says that the ruling party’s Electoral Commission owes Ugandans an explanation about the violence witnessed.

Komakech says that elections should be handled fairly since they are at the core of causes of conflicts in the country.

Paul Mwiru, the Jinja Municipality East MP also said that how the NRM party primaries were held has set a bad precedent for the 2021 general election.

Mwiru says that although it was an internal process, what transpired should be examined because it is a matter of concern since political parties are required to observe democratic principles.

Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu West MP also wondered how the coming general election is going to be conducted given the example given by the ruling party.

On Monday, President Yoweri Museveni blamed the violence in his party primaries on police personnel who he said are to be held accountable for failing to contain the situation.

The President wondered why police would shoot at unarmed people who were fighting amongst themselves. He also noted that the Minister of State for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana who was captured on camera threatening to shoot at people in Ntungamo after losing the Rushenyi County primaries was to be charged in courts of law.

********

URN