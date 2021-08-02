Village chairperson thrown out of office over theft of a pig

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was drama in Makhonje Khanje village in Bumasikye sub county in Mbale district this morning when angry residents decided to vote out their area LC 1 chairperson for alleged theft of a pig.

The residents faulted Robert Masaba for not being exemplary and immediately threw him out of office by electing new leadership. They also wanted the authorities to allow them to give him five strokes of the cane in vain. Masaba is alleged to have stolen a pig belonging to Francis Welishe, the former area LC I chairperson of the same village last month.

He confessed to the theft in a village meeting and promised to compensate his predecessor Shillings 150,000 for his pig within one month. However, the agreed time elapsed without the accused compensating his victim, which prompted other area leaders to call a meeting and forge a way forward.

Masaba asked the residents to calm down, saying it was his turn and tomorrow would be for another. He also supported a change of leadership.

Emma Wandwasi, the chairperson of Makhonje which gave birth to Makhonje Khanje said that was not the only case committed by the chairman. He said the village members had reported many cases against him involving the theft of chicken and bananas among others.

Paf Mwambu, an elder in the area and member of the village executive blamed the chairperson for embarrassing them as village leaders.

Residents said that they have suffered from Masaba’s leadership and hailed the leaders for calling a meeting that has changed leadership.

They said they now expect smooth, truthful, and transparent leadership in the area.

Paul Wepondi Wefwe, the newly elected LC I chairman pledged to work with the locals and unite them to witness development in the area.

*****

URN