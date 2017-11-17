VIDEO: UPDF & Prisons to deploy medical personnel as doctors strike rages

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces and Uganda Prisons have confirmed that they will send a general team of medical officers to Mulago, Kiruddu and Kawempe hospitals to attend to patients.

Speaking to NTV, the UPDF spokesperson Richard Karemire said the army is organizing logistics for the medical officers who are yet to be deployed.

The President of Uganda Medical Workers Association Dr. Obuku Ekwaro said his team has not yet received a formal communication ordering medical workers living in government houses, to vacate.