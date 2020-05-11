VIDEO: Bobi Wine lights up Mothers’ Day night with online show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine Sunday night put up a live online performance from his home on the outskirts of Kampala, to mark Mother’s Day. The show dominated social media, coming at a time when live shows are no longer possible due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The musical live on facebook garnered up to 100,000 views, 7000 comments and 3000 shares in the first few hours of the show.

“Thank you very much for the love ladies and gentlemen. Your online attendance was amazing,” said the musician and MP after the show. He was joined by Nubian Li.

Wow. What a show.. 🔥🔥🔥 I’d never attended a @HEBobiwine concert nor listened to him perform live bulungi. We should have paid.

Lights✅

Sound✅

Band ✅

Performance ✅#BobiWineOnlineShow — Jenifa Ochwo (@JenifaOchwo) May 10, 2020