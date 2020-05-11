Monday , May 11 2020
Airtel
Home / ENTERTAINMENT / VIDEO: Bobi Wine lights up Mothers’ Day night with online show
Covid-19 Image

VIDEO: Bobi Wine lights up Mothers’ Day night with online show

The Independent May 11, 2020 ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, VIDEOS Leave a comment

Bobi Wine does his thing. PHOTO @NinyeTabz

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine Sunday night put up a live online performance from his home on the outskirts of Kampala, to mark Mother’s Day. The show dominated social media, coming at a time when live shows are no longer possible due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The musical live on facebook garnered up to 100,000 views, 7000 comments and 3000 shares in the first few hours of the show.

“Thank you very much for the love ladies and gentlemen. Your online attendance was amazing,” said the musician and MP after the show. He was joined by Nubian Li.

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved