VICTORIA CUP: Tough final day awaits Uganda as Kenya maintains decisive lead

RESULTS – Ken 🇰🇪10.5 vs Ug🇺🇬 5.5

Today

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 0⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣.5

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ug🇺🇬 3⃣ Ken 🇰🇪 1⃣

Thursday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ug🇺🇬 1⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 2⃣.5

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ug🇺🇬 0⃣.5 Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣.5

LAST YEAR – Ug🇺🇬 10.5 vs Ken 🇰🇪5.5

Friday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ken 🇰🇪 0⃣ Ug🇺🇬 4⃣

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ken 🇰🇪 2⃣ Ug🇺🇬 2⃣

Thursday

🏌️‍♂️Foursomes – Ken 🇰🇪 3⃣ Ug🇺🇬 1⃣

🏌️‍♂️Four-ball – Ken 🇰🇪 0⃣.5 Ug🇺🇬 3⃣.5

*****

SINGLES Saturday

UGANDA VS KENYA

12:00 ABDALLAH KAKOOZA VS KRISH SHAH

12:08 PETER MAYENDE VS ELVIS MUIGUA

12:16 REAGAN AKENA VS JOHN LEJIRMA

12:24 JOHN MUSIIMENTA VS ISAAC MAKOKHA

12:32 ELITON THEMBO VS YUVRAJ RAJPUT

12:40 AMON BWAMBALE VS MWATHI GICHERU

12:48 GODFREY KAMBALE VS KEVIN ANYIEN

12:56 ABDUL KAKEETO VS DANIEL KIRAGU

1:04 JOSEPH KASOZI VS TSEVI SONI

1:12 ANDREW SSEKIBEJJA VS JUNAID MANJI

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya is exactly where Uganda was at this stage of the Victoria Cup last year – five points clear with the final round of 10 singles to be played. Turning that result around proved a mountain too high for the hosts at Mt Kipipiri Golf & Resort, and despite a 6-4 result in their favour on the final day’s singles, they surrendered the cup to Uganda 11.5 to 14.5 points.

After a false start Thursday and trailing 9.5 to 2.5 points by the end of the third round of matches Friday morning, Uganda showed they still have a fight in them in the fourballs. Three wins Friday afternoon brought them back into the picture, but a lot needs to be done to halt a Kenyan charge.

Uganda, captained by John Musiimenta, will today have to do a little more than the Kenyans did last year if they are to retain the Victoria Cup – that is, get 8 wins!

Do they have what it takes to do that?

Here they are……

John Musiimenta, an electrical engineering student at Makerere University, is rated among the country’s finest talents. Having picked up a club at 10 years at UGC thanks to his father Julius Musiimenta, he has grown his talent organically to become a proficient ball striker. “I have never seen a golfer who

attacks par-3 pins like John,” said Kenyan golfer Ebil Omollo during last year’s Victoria Cup.

Born and bred in the Toro subregion, Abdul Kakeeto has become a mainstay of Team Uganda thanks to his dedication to the game and unerring discipline. He also carries himself with a likeable demeanour that trumps his undeniable talent. Kakeeto’s putter is also deadly.

The 28-year-old is the only golfer from the nine-hole Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club in Namulonge, where he was born. Known as ‘Buda’ among friends and colleagues, Kakooza has a fine all-round game. He drives decently and is strong with the short game. Perhaps his best weapon is the putter. Kakooza is a disciplined kid who has worked tirelessly to earn his spot in the national team’s colours. Following his contributions as part of the Ugandan winning team Kipipiri Golf Club in 2025, he will be a key cog in Team Uganda at Entebbe Club in the Victoria Cup.

When you see Amon Bwambale for the first time, he looks anything but a national team golfer. He is a short man who comes off as an introvert. Yet Bwambale is the opposite of what he looks like. His nickname, ‘The Little Tiger’, says it all. He has the heart of a Lion and is arguably the

most consistent member of the national team when it comes to finding fairways. Kenya will do well to be wary of him.

Andrew Ssekibejja is one of those sportsmen who are proof that hard work pays. He embraced the game of golf at a relatively late age but has worked tirelessly to become one of the country’s pre-eminent golfers. Watching Ssekibejja play is to see a workman at his job; there is nothing fancy; everything is business. He has great game management, too.

Elton Thembo is another whose growth curve has been fast. He is long off the tee and don’t be shocked when you see him landing for one on some Entebbe

par 4s. His challenges were the chip-and-putt side of his game, but he has put in the time to improve and has greatly improved that aspect of his golf. Watching him is fun; he is a brave golfer.

If there is a fearless character on the team, it is Godfrey Kambale. He will only go where eagles dare. It is this trait that has made him one of the most exciting golfers to watch. Blessed with distance off the tee, Kambale is a vital cog for Team Uganda’s

chances

For Joseph Kasozi, the 2026 Victoria Cup can’t come sooner. He has unfinished business from the last time it was held in Uganda. However, he still delivered

the putt of the tournament when he holed a 30-foot birdie that earned Uganda the point it required to halve the event against eternal rivals Kenya. Kasozi carries with him bags of experience and will not be intimidated by the stage.

Observers expect the boy from the sugarcane plantations of Lugazi to go places in the game. Already a champion of the Uganda Golf Open, Akena is blessed

with the right temperament and discipline to grow in leaps and bounds. But his biggest strength is a terrific short game that makes him one of the golfers to watch for Team Uganda going into the 2026 Victoria Cup.

Still honing his game, the teenage Peter Mayende is among the crop of golfers who represent the future of the game in Uganda. Having learnt the game from the hills of Mehta’s sugarcane plantations, he will not be overawed by the par-71 Entebbe Club. Mayende was part of Uganda’s last Victoria Cup team at Kipipiri and that knowledge of the event will stand him in good stead.