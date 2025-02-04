Victor Kiplangat to compete in Boston Marathon

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan Marathoner Victor Kiplangat has confirmed his participation in the Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 21st.

The 2023 World Champion in 42 kilometres in Budapest is preparing in Kapchorwa together with Joshua Cheptegei who will also race in the Tokyo Marathon, under the supervision of his Dutch coach.

In an interview with Uganda Radio Network in Kapchorwa, Kiplangat reveals that the Boston debut will be one of his marathons to prepare him for the World Championships where he looks forward to defending his title in Tokyo Japan. “I am eager to participate in more marathons to keep my forecast for the 2026 world championships in my race category where am the reigning champion,” says Kiplangat.

Kiplangat is expected to face stiff competition from athletes like Daniel Mateiko from Kenya, Lelisa Desisa and Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simaba.

Addy Ruiter, Kiplangat’s management coach states that his athlete is undertaking a rigorous Marathon race training program together with his teammates like Cheptegei to ensure he is ready for the competition.

Dominic Otuchet, the President, of the Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF), appreciates the efforts athletics management is putting in to see Marathon running take shape in Uganda, where they shall witness fellow Ugandans running together at International Competitions.

****

URN