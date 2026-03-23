Victor Kiplangat eyes strong Paris Marathon debut

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s marathon runner Victor Kiplangat has expressed confidence ahead of his debut at the Paris Marathon scheduled for April 12 in Paris, France.

Kiplangat, who is currently training in Kapchorwa, says his preparations are progressing well as he gears up for one of Europe’s most competitive marathon races. He is training alongside compatriot Joshua Cheptegei, who is preparing for the London Marathon.

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network in Kapchorwa, Kiplangat said he feels strong and well-prepared for the challenge ahead, noting that his training has put him in good condition for his first appearance in Paris. He expressed enthusiasm about competing against some of the world’s top athletes, describing the opportunity as both exciting and motivating.

He highlighted that the Paris Marathon course, known for its relatively flat and fast layout, offers favourable conditions for runners aiming to post strong times. According to Kiplangat, the presence of elite competitors further boosts performance by pushing athletes to achieve better results.

The Ugandan runner emphasised that his primary goal this season is to improve his personal best, expressing optimism that the Paris race will provide the ideal platform to achieve that target.

Meanwhile, Cheptegei is also intensifying preparations for the London Marathon, with both athletes using their joint training sessions to sharpen endurance and speed ahead of their respective races.

Their coach, Addy Reuter, noted that the duo is undergoing customised marathon training programmes designed to optimise performance at the upcoming international events.

Uganda continues to maintain a strong presence in global long-distance running, with athletes like Kiplangat targeting major international marathons to improve their rankings and gain wider exposure on the world stage.

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