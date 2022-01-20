Victims of Hima cement factory fire evacuated to South Africa for treatment

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two victims of the recent Hima cement factory fire incident have been evacuated to South Africa for specialized treatment following their deteriorating condition.

Last Saturday, a fire broke out at the Kasese plant killing three of the employees and leaving six others severely injured. Five of the severely injured were transferred to Kampala and have since been admitted at Case Clinic.

According to a statement shared with Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday, the factory country CEO, Jean-Micheal Pons said the condition of the two victims had necessitated their evacuation to South Africa for further treatment at a specialized burns unit.

He said the company working with Uganda Police, Ministry of Labour and the Ministry of Works are jointly working together to establish the cause of the fire outbreak. “We have set up an incident room for any information that anyone may require,” said part of the statement.

Caroline Kezaabu, the public relations manager Hima cement says they are still working closely with police to determine the identities of the deceased through DNA testing.

The bodies were evacuated to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital-FRRH where the testing will be conducted.

