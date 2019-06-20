Vendors decry high Sunday market fees

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vendors down town Kampala are complaining of high operating market fees charged by Kampala Capital City Authority.

The vendors operate on Luwum, Burton, Dastur and Namirembe streets every Sunday. The streets are closed to motorists to allow the vendors to display their merchandise as part of the plan to keep them off the streets on other days of the week.

Each vendor parts with Shillings 11,000 as operational fees every Sunday, which they say is too costly.

Margaret Mbabazi, a vendor of armbands, necklaces and socks on Burton Street, says the fees collected are too high compared to her minimal sales.

She says some days are ruined by heavy downpours.

Just like Mbabazi, other vendors also want KCCA to reduce the fees collected to favour them in terms sustaining their businesses and livelihoods.

Julius Ddamulila, a vendor of second hand women shoes on Luwum Street, says the levy is exorbitant and wants KCCA pardon the vendors.

He says government should meet the expenses of maintaning the city.

Similarly, Wahab Ssali, a vendor of second hand lady hand bags pleads with the authority to be considerate on market days with bad weather as they don’t make any sales.

Brian Ssempaya, the supervisor of markets in KCCA notes that they try to be empathetic when there is less business.

He notes that vendors who can’t afford may opt for other cheapers places or keep home.

He adds that the collected fees are for maintenance of the city and payment of workers who help in overseeing the Sunday market.

Ssempaya oted that there is a procedure of collection that involves three persons with one from Uganda Revenue Authority who receives and receipts the collected money.

Paul Kalumba, the KCCA deputy spokesperson notes that KCCA intends to see that the fees are reduced to allow the vendors benefit.

According to statistics from the Directorate of Gender, between 800 to 900 vendors operate on the gazetted streets each Sunday.

The KCCA weekend market guidelines indicate that the market fees are to be paid in advance prior to the relevant market day and these can be reviewed over time as need be. The market is also to operate between 9am -4:00pm.

The Sunday market was launched in 2015 by KCCA under its directorate of Gender, Community Services and production to enable ordinary vendors sell their merchandise without any disruptions from KCCA and also keep them off the streets during the other days of week except for public holidays that befall weekdays.

There are 51 markets in the city of these 19 are owned and managed by KCCA. Some of the markets managed by the KCCA are Kamwokya, Wandegeya, Usafi and Nakawa market.

