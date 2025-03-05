VANCE: Weapons supplies to Ukraine could resume if Kiev agrees to talks

WASHINGTON, the United States | TASS | US Vice President JD Vance said supplies of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine could resume if Kiev agreed to peace talks.

Asked by a reporter in Congress whether the aid would ever be brought back on, he replied, “The president has been very clear. He wants the Ukrainians to come to the negotiating table. I think when the Ukrainians come to the negotiating table, everything is on the table.”

On February 28, Zelensky met with Trump at the White House. Their televised exchange suddenly unraveled into a shouting match, with Trump scolding Zelensky for being disrespectful to the US, and Vance saying that Zelensky had never thanked the country for all the support provided to Kiev. A news conference scheduled to follow the meeting was canceled. The US president posted a statement to Truth Social, telling off Zelensky for being disrespectful and not ready for peace.

On March 3, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelensky’s remark about the conflict being far from over was “the worst statement that could have been made.” He added that “America will not put up with it for much longer.”

Later that day, Trump said, clearly referring to Zelensky, that if someone doesn’t want peace in Ukraine, that person “will not stay here for long.” He also expressed confidence in Russia’s desire to resolve the conflict. The White House then announced that Washington had suspended military aid to Kiev.

*****

SOURCE: TASS