UWA translocating new species to Pian- Upe reserve

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority-UWA is embarking on translocation of new species to Pian- Upe Game Reserve.

Pian- Upe Game reserve has its base in Nakapiripirit but under Mt. Elgon National park conservation area which runs through Bugisu, Karamoja and parts of Teso.

The activity is aimed at boosting tourist attraction to the region that will offer a variety of animal species. It follows the extinction of some animals like giraffes that disappeared from the reserve in 1996.

Bashir Hangi, the Manager Communication at UWA says they have translocated 15 giraffes and 92 impalas from Murchison Falls to the reserve to boost its capacity in tourist attraction.

The reserve has other animal species like zebras, elands and cheaters among others that Hangi says presents high potential for tourists.

The development comes at a time when UWA is still struggling to contain pressure over the increasing demand for de- gazettement of the reserves for human settlement.

According to Hangi, encroachment on the reserves is still a big challenge. He notes that demand comes with increasing cases of poaching, that he observed is threatening wildlife.

He explained that the increasing population is putting pressure on the land for conservation of wildlife.

Currently, leaders and the community in Karamoja are demanding government to de- gazette land from UWA with is covering 40.8% of the total land in Karamoja, according to Associates Research Trust Uganda report, 2013.

Christine Lean Nakayenze, the Warden in charge of Tourism at Mt. Elgon National Park Conservation Area says they are doing their best in changing the perception of the community members towards conservation of the park to boost tourism in the area.

