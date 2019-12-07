UWA struggles to capture stray crocodile

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority – UWA is struggling to capture a stray crocodile which is threatening the lives of fishermen in Entebbe Municipality.

Several fishermen have sighted the reptile in the lake between the UPDF Marine Docking pier, the Ministry of Energy and at the shoreline of the Botanical gardens.

One of the eyewitnesses Amos Kazibwe says that the crocodile on Thursday evening attempted to attack one of the fishermen in a canoe close to the Botanical gardens, but was saved by fishermen that were sailing to waterfront beach.

The residents later reported to the Municipal Authorities in Entebbe who promptly asked the marines at the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center to immediately help capture the stray crocodile.

Authorities from UWEC immediately laid traps between the Marine base in Entebbe, Water Front Beach and the Imperial Botanical Hotel in Entebbe but failed to trap the reptile.

According to Richard Lugwana, a hunter in Kalangala district who has often trapped crocodiles says that they usually appear close to the shoreline in rocky areas. The reptiles usually get to such places for sun bathing and trapping food.

Bashir Hangi, the spokesperson of the Uganda Wildlife Authority says that whereas a team has already been dispatched to search for the reptile, the fishermen should be able to tell where exactly the crocodile has been sighted to avoid UWA officials going on a wild goose chase.

*****

URN