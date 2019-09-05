UWA starts boundary opening in Murchison falls National park

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has started boundary opening of Murchison Falls National Game Park in Nwoya and Oyam districts.

Murchison Falls is one of Uganda`s largest wildlife game reserve measuring 3,781 square kilometres and home to several wildlife.

The exercise commenced on the 1st of September after a sensitization meeting between UWA and officials from the two districts.

Hanji Bashir, the UWA Communication Officer says that the month-long exercise is to avoid border conflict between UWA and neighbouring communities.

Bashir explained that UWA together with land surveyors from the ministry of land and respective districts will identify the boundaries and plant mark stones to avoid encroachment.

The boundary opening will also pave way for the construction of electric fence around the park to avoid human-wildlife conflict.

Nelson Adea Akaa, the Oyam district chairperson has welcomed the move saying once the border is demarcated and fenced it will avoid marauding wild animals from destroying people`s farmlands.

He says some of the wild animals especially elephants, hippopotamus and buffaloes have sneaked from the park and attacked people in the neighbouring communities.

Last month 11 households of Te Ogelo village in Langele Parish Kich Lii Sub County accused UWA for extending the Murchison Falls National Park boundaries four kilometres into the community land.

