UVTAB urges TVET institutions to prioritize learner and instructor safety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Vocational and Technical Assessment Board (UVTAB) has issued an urgent call to vocational and technical training institutions across the country to prioritize the safety of learners and instructors during training and assessment processes.

This call follows inspections conducted by UVTAB officials during the ongoing July–November assessment cycle, which revealed significant gaps in safety compliance at several technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

Dr. Wilfred Nahamya, UVTAB’s Deputy Executive Secretary, expressed deep concern over the lack of essential safety gear among learners, which he said poses serious risks to their well-being. During the inspections, officials observed several students engaging in practical exercises without adequate protective equipment, putting their lives in danger.

Dr. Nahamya emphasized that the hands-on nature of TVET programs, which often involve heavy machinery, tools, and potentially hazardous materials, makes adherence to safety protocols non-negotiable. A glaring example was seen at Tororo Technical Institute, where, while most learners wore overalls, many lacked critical protective gear such as helmets, gloves, and boots.

In one particularly concerning incident during a plumbing assessment, an official had to interrupt the exercise after noticing female learners striking and heating water pipes without gloves. The official was ultimately forced to buy gloves from his own pocket to ensure the assessment could continue safely.

“These are not theoretical exercises; the risks are real,” said Narasi Kambaho, UVTAB spokesperson.

“A single misstep in a workshop or during practical training could result in permanent injuries or fatalities. We cannot afford to be complacent when it comes to the safety of our learners and instructors.” The issue of inadequate safety measures is not limited to Tororo Technical Institute but reflects a broader challenge across Uganda’s TVET sector. Instructors and administrators point to financial constraints as a major barrier to ensuring full safety compliance.

Fred Wafula, a plumbing instructor at Tororo Technical Institute, said the cost of personal protective equipment (PPE) often falls on parents, many of whom struggle to afford it. “Helmets, gloves, and safety boots are personal items, and parents are expected to purchase them. But for many families, these costs are prohibitive,” Wafula explained.

He added that even when students are provided funds to buy safety gear, some fail to do so due to negligence or competing financial priorities. “We’ve seen cases where students are given money for PPE but choose to spend it elsewhere. This puts everyone at risk,” he said.

Denis Mwesigwa Sserwanja, chief head trainer at Tororo Technical Institute, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the critical importance of safety in TVET programs and said the institution is taking steps to address the gaps. “We are working to upgrade our safety measures for both learners and instructors,” he said, noting disparities in funding between private and government-sponsored students.

The call for enhanced safety measures comes as Uganda’s TVET sector gains attention as a cornerstone for addressing youth unemployment and fostering skills development. Programs in plumbing, welding, carpentry, and electrical installation require learners to engage with tools and machinery that carry inherent risks. Without proper safety protocols, the transformative potential of these programs could be undermined by preventable accidents.

UVTAB’s inspections are part of broader efforts to ensure institutions adhere to national standards for both education and safety. The board has pledged to continue monitoring compliance and working with institutions to address deficiencies. Dr. Nahamya called on all stakeholders—including the government, institutions, parents, and students—to collaborate in creating a safer learning environment.

“The future of our youth depends on the quality and safety of the training they receive today,” he said. “We must all take responsibility to ensure that no learner or instructor is put at risk.”

URN