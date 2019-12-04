Wednesday , December 4 2019
Airtel
Home / AFRICA / US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years

US to name ambassador to Sudan for first time in 23 years

The Independent December 4, 2019 AFRICA Leave a comment

Sudan’s prime minister Abdalla Hamdok (L) and South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit shake hands before meeting on September 12, 2019 in the capital city of Juba, South Sudan. FILE PHOTO

Washington, United States | AFP | The United States said Wednesday it would name an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in 23 years, during a visit to Washington by the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The two nations will proceed with an exchange of ambassadors, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

“This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the US-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement … vast reforms,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Hamdok met with one of Pompeo’s top deputies, David Hale.

 

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved