Uganda’s Isaac Khisa writes his way to Africa’s top insurance prize

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan business writer Isaac Khisa has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards, announced during the 11th Continental Reinsurance CEO Summit held in Kigali, Rwanda, on April 17.

Khisa also won the English Print Category for his article “Keeping it home: Africa’s reinsurers in quiet bid to reclaim market” published by The Independent Magazine based in Kampala. The piece examines how African reinsurance firms are stepping up efforts to retain a greater share of premiums within the continent, challenging the long-standing dominance of global reinsurers.

The judges said the entry stood out for its strong reporting, data-driven analysis and breadth of expert voices. They noted that it effectively captured both structural constraints in Africa’s reinsurance industry and ongoing efforts to address premium outflows.

The awards, organised by Continental Reinsurance Plc, attracted 184 entries from across Anglophone and Francophone Africa, with participation expanding to 10 additional countries in this year’s edition.

All winners received certificates, cash prizes, trophies, and recognition for their outstanding contributions in bringing critical insurance-related issues to the forefront across the continent.

Khisa is a familiar name in the competition. He previously won the Best Re-Insurance Print Article in 2020 for “Across Sub-Saharan Africa, tech-enabled micro-insurance is the next big thing”, and also received the Best Re/Insurance Industry Analysis and Commentary award for “Insurance industry tops Shs700bn,” all published by The Independent.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Continental Reinsurance Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Nazare said the rising number of entries reflects the growing depth of insurance journalism on the continent.

He said the awards continue to provide a platform for stories shaping the future of Africa’s insurance sector.

Chief judge Michael Wilson praised this year’s submissions for their stronger storytelling and ability to humanise complex industry issues.

He said the best entries succeeded in connecting technical insurance themes to everyday lives, noting that the judging process had become increasingly competitive with each edition.

Since 2025, the Pan-African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards has remained the continent’s longest-running platform recognising excellence in insurance reporting.

Category Winners and Runners-Up

English Broadcast Category

Winner: Blessing Ifechukwude – Nigeria

1st Runner-Up: Mercy Tyra Murengu, Kenya

2nd Runner-Up: Samuel Nana Effah Obeng, GhNA

English Print Category

Winner: Isaac Khisa, Uganda

1st Runner-Up: Josephine Ogundeji, Nigeria

2nd Runner-Up: Nigeria

English Online Category

Winner: Henry Uche, Nigeria

1st Runner-Up: Isaac Khisa, Uganda

2nd Runner-Up: Tendai Makaripe, Zimbabwe

English Social Media Category

Winner: Taurai Museka, Zimbabwe

French (Broadcast/Print/Online Category)

Winner: SEDGO Adama, Burkina Faso

1st Runner-Up: KONKOBO Estelle, Burkina Faso

2nd Runner-Up: BIRBA Fleur,Burkina Faso

Arabic (Broadcast/Print/Online Category)

Winner: Zahraa Mustafa Al-Saeed Abdul Hamid, Egypt

1st Runner-Up: eslam abdelhameed abdelmutlib farhat, Egypt

2nd Runner-Up: Elshazly Gomaa Ahmed Ali, Egypt

Dr Femi Oyetunji Future Talent Award

Winner: Josephine Ogundeji, Nigeria

Special Recognition

Mercy Trya Murengu, Kenya,