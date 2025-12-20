US starts publishing Epstein case files

NEW YORK, the United States | TASS & XINHUA | The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has started to publish materials from the case of Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of corrupting minors and later committed suicide.

A trove of records from the files related to late financier Jeffrey Epstein were released Friday, roughly a month after the U.S. Congress approved a bill requiring their release by Dec. 19, with only narrow exceptions.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier in the day that the release would include “several hundred thousand” records, and more would be disclosed in the coming weeks.

The latest action came roughly one month after the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act with nearly unanimous approval, followed by unanimous approval in the Senate.

The act required the department to publish all unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials in its possession related to the investigation and prosecution of Epstein by Dec. 19, with narrow exceptions for personally identifiable information of the victims and materials that could jeopardize an active federal investigation.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement in July 2019. The prosecutor’s office reported that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest being 14.

Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States ended after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump promised during his 2024 presidential campaign that if elected, he would release documents related to the Epstein case.

On November 20, US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network account that he had signed a bill to compel the country’s Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. At the same time, Reuters said, citing sources, that the Trump administration exerted pressure on US Senate’s members to make them delay the vote on publishing the Epstein files.