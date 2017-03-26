US, China disagree on South Sudan

China has disagreed with the United States, its major economic rival on how to ensure peace in South Sudan. Whereas the US has persistently called for sanctions against Uganda’s northern neighbour in a way of preventing the intermittent fighting that breaks out in the country, China, has said placing sanctions on the young nation will stifle its economic potential. China’s position is backed by President Museveni who says that South Sudan should be allowed to build an inclusive army, hold negotiations and elections so as to build political support. Museveni and a visiting China envoy on African affairs Xu jinghu shared this view while meeting at State House recently. China was one of the countries on the 15 member UN Security Council that abstained from voting on a US-drafted resolution aimed at placing sanctions on South Sudan.

