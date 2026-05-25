Why women involvement in agricultural mechanization remains low in northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | URN | Low participation of women in agricultural mechanization is emerging as a major concern in northern Uganda, despite increasing adoption of modern farming technologies aimed at boosting commercial agriculture and productivity.

After nearly two decades of insurgency, particularly during the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency, agricultural production and livelihoods in regions such as Acholi, Lango and West Nile experienced significant stagnation.

However, with improved peace, government interventions and increasing food demand driven by urbanization, communities are gradually shifting from subsistence farming to mechanized commercial and climate-smart agriculture.

The transition has seen growing use of tractors, value-addition equipment and conservation farming technologies intended to increase productivity and protect the environment. Records from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries indicate that Uganda had about 10,000 tractors by 2019, with nearly half operating in northern Uganda.

However, women farmers say access to mechanization remains limited. Kevin Alaru and Annet Nyamungu, members of women farmer enterprise groups in Yumbe District and Nebbi District respectively, say the high cost of machinery such as tractors and the limited number of organized farmer enterprises continue to hinder women’s involvement in commercial agriculture.

Shalom Ventures Limited founder Charles Kaya says cultural barriers and negative perceptions are also limiting women’s participation in mechanized farming.

According to Kaya, many communities still believe women cannot operate heavy machinery such as tractors, while household responsibilities and resistance from spouses further discourage women from engaging in commercial agriculture.

He says efforts are now being made to address these cultural constraints through targeted training and sensitization programs aimed at encouraging women’s involvement.

Mechanized farming is increasingly common in districts including Nebbi District, Amuru District, Nwoya District, Pader District, Omoro District, Abim District, Agago District, Lamwo District, Kole District, Apac District and Otuke District.

Jacob Olweny, the focal person for Climate Smart Jobs Northern Uganda, says organizations are implementing interventions to support women and refugees engaging in commercial farming by reducing initial investment costs and promoting access to time-saving technologies.

He adds that programs encouraging couples to jointly participate in agricultural training are helping challenge cultural norms that limit women’s economic participation.

Stakeholders believe that with rising food demand and continued urbanization, strengthening farmer enterprise groups and expanding access to mechanized agriculture will be critical in improving rural incomes and transforming livelihoods across northern Uganda.