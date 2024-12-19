URA destroys contraband cigarettes worth sh1.6 billion

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has destroyed contraband cigarettes valued at sh1.6 billion that were seized from smugglers. The destruction took place on Wednesday at Luwero Industries Limited in Nakasongola District. According to a press statement by Robert Kalumba, Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs, the contraband cigarettes, weighing approximately 36.64 tons, were seized from notorious smugglers over the years.

The confiscated brands included Supermatch, Oris, Platinum, Business Royal, and Blue. The illicit cigarettes were worth UGX 1,684,107,271, with an estimated tax loss of UGX 6,732,153,657. Kalumba noted that the destruction of these goods aligns with Section 217 of the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004, which mandates the forfeiture and disposal of contraband.

The exercise is also in compliance with Uganda’s Tobacco Act of 2015, which bans the importation of flavored tobacco products. “The exercise is also in accordance with the Tobacco Act of 2015, which prohibits the importation of flavored tobacco products into Uganda,” Kalumba stated.

He reiterated URA’s commitment to collaborating with law enforcement agencies to intercept and destroy contraband goods as part of its mission to protect Uganda’s economy and foster development. However, Kalumba did not disclose the number of suspects arrested and charged with smuggling the illicit cigarettes. Cigarette smuggling continues to pose a significant challenge for Uganda. Recently, URA reported that cigarettes account for 27% of all smuggled goods in the country, with Supermatch comprising 90% of the seized tobacco products. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime also highlights a rise in cigarette smuggling across East Africa, with Uganda serving as both a destination and transit hub for illicit tobacco products.