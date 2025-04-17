UR expansion, conferences boost Entebbe Airport passenger numbers

ENTEBBE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | International conferences, the expansion of routes by Uganda Airlines, and the entry of new airlines into Uganda’s aviation market are driving the growth of international passenger numbers at Entebbe International Airport, according to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA).

Latest figures from UCAA show that the airport recorded 83,661 arriving and 94,722 departing passengers in March 2025, bringing the total to 178,383 international passengers for the month—an average of 5,754 passengers per day. The figures show that this is also slightly higher than the passenger traffic total of 171,990 international passengers recorded in the same period of 2024 by 6,393 passengers.

“It has so far been a year of highs and lows, marked by varied passenger traffic patterns, with January 2025 recording 216,740 international passengers, the second highest traffic recorded in a single month in the history of the airport,” said Vianney Luggya.

However, in February this year, there was a slight decline to 161,095 passengers from the 175,630 that were registered in February 2024. He attributed the pickup in March to the several international conferences that happened in Uganda, as well as new market entrants like Flynas, and the expansion of Uganda Airlines operations, among others.

Uganda Airlines is also set to add direct flights to London next month. The four flights-a-week destination is also expected to greatly increase passenger traffic at Entebbe, according to the Ministry of Works and Transport, due to the historical and economic relations between Uganda and the UK.

The growing tourist numbers from the UK are also expected to be further boosted by the launch of the direct flights. Luggya also said there were growths in cargo figures with the Airport recording 1,965 metric tons of imports and 3,887 metric tons of exports, a total of 5,852 metric tons of cargo, noting that there were high growths in exports than in imports, which increases foreign exchange earnings, among other economic benefits for the country.

“The upcoming launch of Uganda Airlines’ direct flights to London Gatwick is more than just a new route — it’s a bridge between Uganda and the United Kingdom, and a symbol of Uganda’s rising potential,” said Fred Byamukama, the State Minister for Transport. He added that this connection strengthens bilateral trade, supports Uganda’s exporters, especially in agriculture and perishables, and unlocks new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

Late last year, UCAA reported that it successfully negotiated new Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs), reviewed existing ones, and signed Memoranda of Understanding, while at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Air Services Negotiation Event held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This came with high hopes of securing landing rights in more countries, a crucial development with Uganda Airlines aiming to double its fleet size to at least 12 aircraft in the next five years.

URN