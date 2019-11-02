UPPA calls for an end to police brutality

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Parliamentary Press Association- UPPA has asked the Police to stop brutalizing journalists.

On Wednesday, several journalists who were covering the students’ protests against the 15 percent tuition increment at Makerere University were assaulted by security personnel.

Some of the journalists include Alex Esagala of Daily Monitor, Geoffrey Twesigye of NTV Uganda and Lawrence Kitata of Vision Group.

Others were Chris Ssemakula from BBS TV, Canary Mugume of NBS TV and Davidson Ndyabahika from Uganda Radio Network.

Addressing the media on Friday at Parliament, Moses Mulondo the UPPA President said that the attack on the media by security personnel has been consistent and is deliberate.

Mulondo says they are joining Uganda Journalists Association-UJA to boycott police activities and will join a procession on Monday to Police headquarters Naguru.

He also asked media managers and editors to always give prominence to stories of brutality against journalists.

UPPA member, Francis Lubega said there is need to compensate all journalists brutalized by security, and also replace their damaged equipment.

Fred Mukasa Kiku another UPPA member says media managers should dialogue with police leadership and commit to protect journalists.

Issa Kigongo, an executive member of UJA says they have notified police of their intention to hold a procession, and don’t expect to be blocked.

Suzan Agwang, a Legal and Research Officer with Africa Freedom of Information Centre, says that Government should protect journalists from brutality.

URN