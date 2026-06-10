2nd World Conference of Classics promotes dialogue among civilizations

ATHENS | Xinhua | The Second World Conference of Classics attracted more than 200 participants in Athens on Tuesday, with discussions focused on issues related to classical civilizations and promoting academic exchanges and consensus-building in global classical studies.

The two-day conference, themed “Dialogue Between Ancient and Modern: Contemporary Inspiration from Classical Wisdom,” has brought together officials from relevant Chinese and Greek institutions, experts and scholars in classical studies and related fields from around the world, as well as diplomats and media representatives based in Greece.

Participants at the conference noted that academic institutions, including the Chinese School of Classical Studies at Athens, have leveraged their respective strengths to promote the development of classical studies, contributing to mutual learning among civilizations and cultural exchanges.

Many participants said that classical civilizations, with their profound humanistic heritage and enduring wisdom, have long provided intellectual inspiration and spiritual nourishment for the development of human society, while serving as an important driving force for national prosperity and progress.

They agreed that strengthening classical studies and promoting dialogue among civilizations across time and space are intrinsic requirements for preserving cultural diversity and fostering exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations. They also constitute an inevitable path toward renewing and advancing civilization in step with the times.

The participants emphasized the need to focus on the all-round development of individuals, drawing on classical wisdom to cultivate citizens’ moral character; to focus on national prosperity and progress, using classical wisdom to strengthen the spiritual foundations of modernization; and to focus on global harmony and coexistence, applying classical wisdom to address global challenges, jointly safeguard peace and prosperity, and work together to create a better future.

During the conference, parallel forums will be held on topics including “Virtue and Education,” “Friendship and Community,” “Peace and Order” and “Technology and Civilization.” A series of cultural exchange activities will also take place.

Since the inaugural World Conference of Classics was held in Beijing in November 2024, related departments and institutions of China and Greece have worked closely to implement the outcomes of the first conference and build networks to promote exchanges and dialogue in classical studies. ■