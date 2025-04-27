UPDF releases impounded charcoal trucks

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) has released nine trucks that were impounded from within the Lango sub-region for illegally transporting charcoal.

In 2023, President Museveni issued an executive order No. 3 aimed at curbing environmental degradation and insecurity in Northern Uganda by banning the cutting of trees for charcoal burning and their sale.

The over 500 bags of charcoal are still at the Lira barracks as authorities wait for instructions,” according to Capt. Edrin Wawanda, the 5th Infantry Division information officer.

While addressing stakeholders, including truck owners and businessmen at Lira Military Barracks, the 5th Infantry Division Commander, Maj Gen Keith Katungi, warned truck drivers against flouting the law, saying ignorance of the law is not an excuse.

Lawrence Egole, the Lira Resident City Commissioner, urged truck owners to install monitoring systems to prevent their drivers from engaging in illegal activities, warning that “people are abusing freedom.”

For a long time, the public dismissed the presidential directive, calling it another redundant pronouncement that would not be implemented.

However, following a stern warning from the UPDF and a directive to all territorial police commanders, police started impounding trucks found to be transporting charcoal, while UPDF officers have mounted checkpoints on all major roads across the region.

URN