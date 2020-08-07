UPDF officers sentenced for torturing civilians

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The second division Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF Court martial sitting in Mbarara district has convicted six soldiers for torture and sentenced them to six months in jail.

They are Lt. Denis Gumisiriza, Sgt Francis Ethiano, Corporal Paul Mukyansi, Corporal Kolo Mwanze, Private Ismail Muchunguzi, and Private Wefura Dickson.

The six appeared on Thursday before the 2nd Division Court martial in Makenke barracks chaired by Lt Col. Emmanuel Mwesigwa.

The division spokesperson, Maj. Charles Kabona says Lt. Denis Gumisiriza and his co-accused were deployed in Kyarenga, Ruborogota sub-county in Isingiro district to enforce the Health Ministry Covid-19 preventive guidelines and presidential directives.

He says the officers started torturing civilians contrary to the UPDF method of work.

Mathais Kweyunga, the village LC I chairperson says the sentence handed to the officers wasn’t right since those they are accused of torturing were violating the guide lines.

“I don’t agree with the sentence, they should have forgiven them because people never wanted to follow the guidelines. So the soldiers used some force everywhere even in Kampala,” he said.

Ronald Seguya, the Ruborogota sub county LC III chairperson welcomed the sentence saying UPDF is a disciplined institution that deserves officers who respect citizens.

*****

URN