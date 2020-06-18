UPDF hands over guns of killed SPLA soldiers

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF have handed over guns belonging to the South Sudan Liberation Army- soldiers who were shot at Fitina Mbaya in Goboro parish, Yumbe district.

More than five non-uniformed SPLA soldiers on May 30th 2020 entered in Ugandan territory at Fitina Mbaya in Yumbe district and exchanged fire with the UPDF soldiers who were patrolling the border.

Three of the SPLA soldiers were shot dead on the spot while a fourth one died later in South Sudan. The army recovered 5 guns with 170 rounds of ammunition.

The bodies of the three SPLA soldiers were handed to the S. Sudan authorities on May 31st at Afoji while the guns and ammunition were retained for verification and clearance.

Presiding over the handover of the ammunitions at Afoji border on Wednesday was the Resident District Commissioner Moyo Bob Williams Labeja who said the SPLA soldiers were shot due to mistaken identity since they were not in uniform.

“We blame the errant SPLA soldiers who left the command of the SPLA and entered into Uganda armed. Had they not responded by firing at our soldiers, we wouldn’t have killed them,” said Labeja. Labeja, however called on the forces in the two countries to maintain the already existing peace.

Lt. Colonel David Opera, the 503 Brigade Commander appealed to the SPLA and UPDF not to confront each other adding that the two countries have for long-lived together in peace and there is no need to antagonize cordial relations.

Colonel John Kamilo Kamilo, the SPLA Commander Greater Kajo Keji apologized for what he called errant behaviour of the slain soldiers. He however explained the SPLA soldiers were not aware of the borderline between South Sudan and Uganda.

