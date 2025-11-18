UPDF hands over Congolese soldiers fleeing M23 fighting

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has handed back five Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) soldiers who fled fighting in the eastern DRC.

The Ugandan military, in a statement issued late Monday, said the soldiers fled intense fighting between DRC troops and the rebel March 23 Movement (M23) in July.

The soldiers were handed over to the DRC Armed Forces at the border, the statement said.

The Ugandan military said it has hosted the soldiers since July in accordance with international humanitarian law, including the principle of humane treatment for foreign military personnel who enter another state, and regional norms that guide such situations.

“All five remained in good health, did not apply for asylum and voluntarily chose to return home,” the statement said.

Stephen Mugerwa, commander of Uganda’s military Mountain Division, said at the handover ceremony that both armies will continue to work closely as reliable partners in maintaining peace and stability across the region, according to the statement. ■