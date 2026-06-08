Dr. Muganga visits parents’ graves to affirm Ugandan roots

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Dr. Lawrence Muganga, on Saturday, led journalists to the graves of his parents in Mukono District. He insists that he is a Ugandan by birth he attacked those who have questioned his citizenship.

Accompanied by journalists, family members, friends, and residents, Muganga visited the graves of his father, Leonard Kayonga, and his mother, Immaculate Kayonga, in Gwaffu Village in Mukono District. The visit was intended to provide further evidence of his roots and family background.

Standing before the graves, an emotional Muganga explained his upbringing, tracing his life story from childhood through his educational journey.

He maintained that he was born and raised in Uganda and dismissed claims suggesting he attended school in Rwanda.

“I was born and raised here. My family is known here, and these are the graves of my parents. There is no school in Rwanda that I attended. The allegations being spread against me are intended to damage my reputation and misrepresent who I am,” he said.

Muganga also addressed questions surrounding the multiple passports he has held over the years.

He explained the circumstances under which he acquired citizenship and travel documents from different countries, insisting that all procedures were lawful and transparent.

He strongly condemned individuals who have been circulating his personal documents on social media and other platforms, accusing them of deliberately trying to portray him negatively.

“I am ready to serve my country, whether I become a minister or not. But I condemn those spreading my documents and making false accusations against institutions that lawfully issued them. They are creating a picture of me that is simply not true.”

Businessman and social commentator Frank Gashumba, who accompanied Muganga during the visit, expressed anger over what he described as a campaign targeting individuals with connections to Rwanda.

Gashumba condemned the circulation of Muganga’s documents and called on authorities to protect citizens from what he termed unfair attacks.

“The circulation of personal documents and the continued targeting of people because of their perceived connections is wrong. This is being driven by a small group of individuals, and it should not be tolerated.”

The Chairperson of Gwaffu Village, Abasi Mukwaya, confirmed that the Muganga family is well known in the area and has long-standing ties to the community.

Mukwaya explained that the family has been properly registered in village records and expressed disappointment over the controversy surrounding Muganga’s appointment.

Residents who gathered during the visit also spoke warmly about Muganga’s contribution to the community.

They described him as a hardworking and disciplined individual who served as Youth Chairman between 1994 and 1995 and played a key role in establishing the village football playground that continues to serve young people today.

Community members rejected claims questioning his background and pledged their support for him.

The most emotional moment of the day came when Muganga led journalists and residents to another grave site where his sister, Christina Nyinawabega, is buried alongside their parents.

Overcome with emotion and fighting back tears, Muganga said he never imagined he would one day be forced to publicly defend his identity in such a manner.

Residents comforted and supported him as he reflected on the painful controversy.

“I never expected to find myself in this situation, having to prove where I come from. But I remain proud of my family, my roots, and my country.”

As the debate over his citizenship status continues, Dr. Lawrence Muganga insists that the truth about his identity is clear and documented. Whether his ministerial appointment is eventually reconsidered or not, he says he remains committed to serving Uganda and contributing to its development.