NCBA Junior Golf Series ends season 6 on a high

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s junior golf development received a significant boost over the weekend as the NCBA Junior Golf Series concluded its sixth season at Uganda Golf Club, highlighting a growing pool of young talent and strengthening the country’s presence on the international golf scene.

The grand finale, held on June 7, brought together some of Uganda’s top junior golfers and marked the end of a highly competitive season that showcased the steady growth of the sport and the expanding opportunities available for young players both locally and internationally.

Since its launch in 2024, the NCBA Junior Golf Series has established itself as an important platform for developing golfers aged six to 18. The programme offers structured competition, mentorship and exposure, helping young players sharpen their skills while preparing them for higher levels of competition.

The series operates under the broader U.S. Kids Golf Uganda Local Tour, which has grown considerably in recent years and now supports more than 200 competitive junior golfers across the country.

This season, NCBA Bank Uganda reinforced its commitment to inclusive sports development by sponsoring 10 underprivileged junior golfers, giving them access to training, equipment and tournament participation opportunities.

The initiative aims to address one of the key barriers facing junior golf in Uganda—limited financial resources that often prevent talented young players from fully participating in the sport.

So far, NCBA’s sponsorship programme has supported 31 junior golfers, seven of whom have progressed to Uganda’s national team. This achievement reflects the programme’s growing success in creating a pathway from grassroots participation to elite competition.

Several sponsored golfers have gone on to represent Uganda at international tournaments in South Africa, Tunisia, Egypt, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates, helping raise the country’s profile in junior golf.

Among the notable performers is Peter Mayende, who competed in the UAE Golf Championship, while Daniel Kawalya represented Uganda at the All Africa Junior Championships.

At the Victoria Cup 2026, Uganda finished second behind Kenya, although Peter Mayende’s team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, demonstrating the strength and competitiveness of Uganda’s emerging golf talent.

NCBA Bank Uganda also supported the Uganda Inter-Schools Golf Championship 2026 as part of its wider commitment to grassroots sports development.

Speaking after the season finale, Edgar B. Tusiime, Head of Marketing, Communications and Citizenship at NCBA Bank Uganda, said the programme continues to play an important role in developing the next generation of golfers and leaders.

“The NCBA Junior Golf Series continues to demonstrate the transformative role of sport in shaping discipline, resilience and opportunity among young people. We are encouraged by the calibre of talent emerging through this platform and the increasing confidence with which these juniors are competing at higher levels,” Tusiime said.

“Our focus remains on building sustainable pathways that enable young Ugandans to realise their full potential, both on and off the course.”

Despite the progress made, access to the sport remains a challenge for many talented young golfers, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. Stakeholders believe continued investment from the private sector, schools and development partners will be essential to ensure more young people benefit from the opportunities golf provides.

Les Brown, Coach and Director of the U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Uganda, praised the impact of the partnership on junior golf development.

“The NCBA Junior Golf Series has introduced consistency and structure into junior golf development in Uganda. We are seeing more young players not only enter the sport but remain engaged and competitive. With continued investment, Uganda is well-positioned to become a dominant force in junior golf within the region,” Brown said.

Through its partnership with U.S. Kids Golf, the series provides a direct pathway for Ugandan juniors to compete internationally. Top-performing players receive priority status and opportunities to qualify for prestigious tournaments such as the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship, the Rome Classic and the Big 5 Junior Golf Championship.

As Season Six comes to an end, the NCBA Junior Golf Series leaves behind a stronger talent pipeline, greater international exposure for Ugandan golfers and renewed optimism for the future of the sport.

With more young players earning opportunities to represent Uganda abroad, the programme is steadily positioning the country as an emerging force in junior golf across Africa.