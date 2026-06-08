UOC, BIRDC to invest Shs2.5 billion in nutrition for sports

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Banana Industrial Research and Development Centre (BIRDC), in partnership with the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC), has committed more than 2.5 billion shillings to a new Nutrition for Sports initiative aimed at improving athlete performance and promoting healthy living.

The announcement was made on Friday during the launch of artistic designs for a new banana processing factory under BIRDC at Mwesigwa Resort in Kibega. The factory, which will be constructed in Rwebitete, Sanga Town Council, Kiruhura District, is expected to cost more than Shs200 billion and will occupy 402 acres of land.

Timothy Masaba, the Sports Managing Officer, said organizers are seeking to raise a total of 4.47 billion for the inaugural Olympic Day Tooke Run in Bushenyi District. Of this amount, 2.5 billion shillings will support the Nutrition for Sports legacy program, while 1.97 billion shillings will be allocated to organizing the run.

Prof. Florence Isabirye Muranga, Director General of BIRDC, said the partnership aims to bring together sports and nutrition to promote innovation, health, and national pride. She noted that proper nutrition, especially during early childhood, is critical for developing future generations and nurturing sporting talent.

According to Muranga, the Tooke Run is envisioned as an annual flagship event that will raise awareness about the importance of nutrition in sports and youth development. “This initiative is focused on building a healthier nation, a stronger sports sector, and a more resilient agricultural economy,” she said.

Representing Uganda Olympic Committee President Dr. Donald Rukare, UOC Secretary General Lydia Dhamuzungu said the partnership is rooted in the Olympic values of excellence and respect, which extend beyond sports to community transformation and nation-building. She emphasized that nutrition is a key pillar of sporting success

. “Proper nutrition fuels endurance, sharpens focus, accelerates recovery, and extends athletic careers. Without it, talent alone cannot carry an athlete to the podium,” Dhamuzungu said.

Retired gold medalist Moses Kipisiro welcomed the collaboration, saying many athletes have lacked adequate support and guidance on nutrition throughout their careers.

He also praised the decision to host the Olympic Day Run in western Uganda, noting that the region’s altitude is favorable for long-distance running, similar to the Sebei sub-region, which has produced many elite athletes.

“Western Uganda has talented athletes, but many have not received the necessary support and exposure. In Sebei, athletics has become a livelihood. We need to encourage the young generation in Bushenyi and beyond to embrace athletics as a pathway to success and national development,” Kipisiro said.

The inaugural Bushenyi Olympic Day Tooke Run is scheduled for June 20, 2026. The event will feature a 21-kilometre half-marathon, a 10-kilometre race, and a 5-kilometre race, as well as a 120-metre sprint competition with cash prizes.