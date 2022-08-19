UPDF embarks on mindset change campaign among teenagers in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF in the Forth Division Army Barracks has started a mindset change campaign among teenagers in a move to curb crimes in Gulu city and its surrounding.

Through the Watoto Church Ministry in Gulu city, the military is carrying out awareness creation on the dangers of crimes and how teenagers can be part of the preventive measures and becoming good citizens.

On Thursday, the Fourth Division Army Barracks Commander Brig. General Bonny Bamwiseki launched a one-week seminar drawing in over one hundred teenagers of both sexes from Gulu city and district at Watoto Church Gulu.

The teenagers are aged between eleven and nineteen years and are being encouraged to be ambassadors of peace and promoters of discipline in their societies.

Brig. Gen. Bamwiseki wooed the teenagers to denounce criminal activities, preach peace, uphold moral uprightness and also disassociate from wrong elements.

This has come at a time when Gulu city and neighboring areas in the Acholi sub region are battling increasing waves of crime being perpetrated by teenagers known as named “Aguu’’.

The “Aguu’’ are masterminds of house break-ins, robberies, highway attacks, and theft within the Acholi sub-region, according to a statement from the police.

Pastor Author Bugembe, the Youth Pastor at Watoto Church Gulu notes that they seek to mold the teenagers into future leaders by imparting on them leadership skills and roles in a society.

According to Pastor Bugembe, the one-week residential camp will also equip the teenagers with sexual education and self-discipline which he says is key to creating a healthy and safe generation.

Some of the teenagers who spoke to URN but cannot be named for legal reasons say they are optimistic that the camp will greatly help them become better citizens and ensure a crime-free generation.

URN