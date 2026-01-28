UPDF delegates elect 10 MPs, CDF not on list of candidates

Lt Gen Sam Okiding, D/CDF & IG

Lt Gen Sam Kavuma, Dep Coord OWC

Lt Gen James Mugira, MD NEC

Maj Gen Henry Masiko, Joint Staff Political Commissar

Maj Gen James Kinalwa, Joint Staff HRM

Maj Gen Joseph Ssemwanga, Dep Comd Land Forces

Brig Gen David Gonyi, Chief of Staff Airforce

Col Night Ikiriza (female), SFC

Col Sylvia Meeme (female), Military Police

Col Christine Nekesa (female), AirForce

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces through its Defence Forces Council electoral college Wednesday elected the 10 military representatives for the upcoming term of parliament from 2026 – 2031.

The UPDF, in accordance with the Constitution and the Parliamentary Elections Act is one of the special interest groups represented in the parliament of Uganda. The others are: district or city women representatives, workers’ representatives, youth representatives, and persons with disabilities.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) led by the Chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama presided over the election exercise held at the Land Forces headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District.

The IEC Returning Officer for the voting exercise, Diana Kateeba Tumusiime, announced the winning candidates after the tedious tallying process. Whereas previous Chief of Defence Forces have gotten into parliament, the current Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba was not among the candidates listed for election.

The Defence Forces Council meeting was chaired by the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF, General (retired) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

According to Col Chris Magezi, Acting Director Defence Public Information , the members of the Defence Forces Council include members of the UPDF High Command, persons who were senior officers of the army as at 26 January 1986, chiefs and directors of services, commandants of training institutions, brigade and battalion commanders and officers commanding equivalent units of the Defence Forces. Other members include the Defence Forces Sergeant Major, and regional reserve force commanders under the Reserve Forces.

Earlier at the same event, the President commissioned three officer cadets who completed their officer training from abroad in December 2025. They are 2Lt Bazalaki Tikula who trained in Sri Lanka, 2Lt Moses Ekoi and 2Lt Piloya Vivian both of whom trained in Tanzania.

