UPDF captain arrested for conning residents

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Soroti are holding a man who claims to be a Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces-UPDF Captain attached to the Chieftaincy of Military intelligence (CMI) for conning residents.

Captain Iddi Moses Okello was picked up from his residence at Oderai trading center in Soroti Municipality on Monday following complaints from several people implicating him for obtaining money by false pretense.

David Ongom Mudong, the East Kyoga region police spokesman says Okello has been masquerading as a pastor with powers to treat and solve every problem.

According to Ongom, the suspect has been extorting money from unsuspecting Christians by selling them “holy water” at Shillings 600,000 per bottle.

Some of his victims became suspicious and reported and tipped police.

Ongom says that Okello has been charged with impersonation and obtaining money by false presence as they liaise with UPDF authorities to ascertain whether he works with them.

Joyce Akiteng, a resident in Oderai says the suspect was exposed when some on his victims shared their ordeal with relatives.

“He’s been here for some time. Personally, it was my sister who told me that she needed Shillings 600,000 for treatment. When I asked what she was suffering from, she declined to share it with me but her friend later confided in me”, she said.

URN