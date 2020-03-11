UPC ready to hold delegates conference in May

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples’ Congress will hold its national delegates conference in May.

This was announced by Osinde Orach the party’s spokesperson, during a press conference held on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Kampala.

Osinde said that party members who want to contest for any positions should pick nomination forms.

Osinde also warned Peter Walubiri, the President of the rival faction against declaring himself President of the party. He says that Walubiri should first express interest in the Presidency.

Osinde adds that the party will take measures against Walubiri’s illegal procedures.

Osinde says UPC President Jimmy Akena and other party officials have traversed the country, discussing issues concerning the party and therefore their roles should be respected.

Last month, Peter Walubiri revealed that his UPC faction would release a roadmap ahead of the 2021 elections. He also said that Akena and his group are not UPC members to determine the party’s road map.

Walubiri was appointed leader of the rival faction in October following the death of Joseph Bbosa.

*****

URN