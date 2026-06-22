Court defers ruling on Lukwago’s bail application to Tuesday

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court has today postponed a ruling on the bail application of former Kampala Lord Mayor and lawyer Erias Lukwago. Lukwago is seeking temporary freedom on misprision of treason charges.

The ruling is now expected to be delivered electronically through the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) in 24 hours.

Chief Magistrate Sarah Basemera had earlier indicated that she would deliver her ruling at 2:00 pm on Monday after hearing submissions from both the defence and prosecution.

However, lawyers and parties in the case were instead summoned to the Magistrate’s chambers, where they were informed that the ruling was not yet ready.

Addressing Lukwago’s supporters and journalists outside court shortly afterwards, defence lawyer Medard Lubega Sseggona said the magistrate had cited the sensitivity of the case and security issues in deciding against reconvening court to announce the postponement.

“They have informed us that the Chief Magistrate has advised that her ruling is not ready. Owing to the sensitivity of the case and the environment as you see it, she was informed that it is not advisable to return to court to convey that the ruling is not ready. She did not want to gather the crowds that we have, especially when the ruling is not ready,” Sseggona said.

He added that the magistrate had promised to deliver the ruling electronically within 24 hours.

“So she undertook to deliver the ruling by ECCMIS within twenty-four hours from the time we were meeting her in chambers, both sides. She invited us to understand the situation. There are so many words that we have used in these proceedings, so she requested us to go and glue ourselves to the computers as we wait for the ruling,” said Sseggona.

Sseggona noted that regardless of the outcome of the bail application, the substantive case will return to court on June 30, 2026.

“This case, the main case, will be mentioned again on the 30th of June. So even when we do not come back here tomorrow, we will be back on the 30th of June. That is the information I have a duty to convey. Not pleasant news to us either. We have only remained brave because we are duty-bound to be brave,” he added.

The adjournment came after the defence reiterated their concerns about Lukwago’s deteriorating health while on remand at Luzira Prison.

Earlier, Sseggona told the court that Lukwago’s immunity had weakened, saying that medical tests showed a reduction in his white blood cell count. He argued that the condition had left his client vulnerable to infections and other illnesses.

The lawyer also alleged that prison authorities had recently placed a tuberculosis patient in Lukwago’s room, yet he is already sick.

“There is a threat of TB infection. The ward where Lukwago is being held is located just close to a TB ward treatment section,” Sseggona said.

He further informed the court that Lukwago’s spinal condition, involving a dislocated disc, had worsened and required specialised treatment unavailable within prison facilities.

According to the defence, a referral hospital has recommended an MRI-guided assessment and treatment.

Lukwago’s health

Outside the court, Sseggona said Lukwago’s health continued to deteriorate and urged the judiciary to take his health seriously.

Sseggona cited previous cases where suspects complained about ill health while in detention and ended up dying.

“There was a German national who was denied bail in Kalangala, and he died. We had Honourable Muhammad Ssegirinya, who kept telling courts that he was in bad health, and they refused until it was too late. So we have put all this material before the court, and we want to trust that the court will understand,” he said.

The lawyer also reiterated his view that Lukwago should never have been charged.

“We have said before that the people who should have been here are not here, and those that are here are not supposed to be here,” Sseggona said.

He nevertheless expressed confidence in the judicial process.

“Justice is normally slow, but justice is justice that waits,” he added.

Lukwago, who is also President of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF), was arrested on June 15, 2026, and charged with misprision of treason under Section 25 of the Penal Code Act.

Prosecutors allege that between 2021 and November 2024, in Uganda and Kenya, Lukwago and others still at large knew of an alleged plot by Dr Kizza Besigye, Hajji Obeid Lutale Kamulegeya, and others to overthrow the government but failed to report the information to authorities or take reasonable steps to prevent the commission of the alleged offence.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has opposed his release on bail, arguing that the offence attracts a possible sentence of life imprisonment and that he could interfere with investigations or fail to return for trial if released.

Asked about the state’s opposition to bail, Sseggona said prosecutors had mainly relied on concerns that Lukwago might interfere with investigations or abscond.

“They have not attacked the substantiality of the sureties apart from generally stating that Honourable Lukwago will interfere with the investigations and that he may not also turn up for trial. We responded to them,” he said.

However, he declined to discuss details of the defence submissions, saying the matter was already before court.

“The law does not allow me to argue the bail application in the media or in public, especially when I have placed my submissions before the court,” Sseggona said.

The lawyer also expressed concern about reports that Kenyan lawyer Martha Karua had allegedly been detained and deported upon arrival in Uganda.

“At least I fear the law. I know that Honourable Martha Karua has not been denied entry but detained at the airport and deported. It is not within the spirit of the East African Community,” he said.

“As a professional, I am deeply concerned that a person is entitled to have a lawyer of his or her choice anywhere. That’s why there is room for accreditation”, added Sseggona.

Sseggona said the matter had already been taken up by the Uganda Law Society and other regional bodies for lawyers.

“It is a matter that has been taken on by the Uganda Law Society and the East African Law Society. As a member of the two bodies, I will contribute my views to those bodies. I am also sure that the government will realize its mistakes and do better.”

He added that, in his view, Karua did not pose any security threat to Uganda.

“I would actually have allowed her to come and allowed due process. I do not think Martha is a security risk to this country. I also know that the spirit of the East African federation should be reigning at this point in terms of movement of labour in accordance with the law.”

Responding to questions about whether the June 30 mention date could affect Lukwago’s ability to continue representing Dr Kizza Besigye in the treason case, Sseggona said his client’s health remained the overriding issue. June 30th is the same date when Besigye who is represented by Lukwago is expected to return to Court.

“Whether it is set as the return date or not, as long as he is in prison, he will not represent his client. If he comes here and is on bail, he will choose where to go first. My instructions are to represent him here, and I will be here.”

He added, “I don’t know where he will be. He might be in the hospital before you even look at his client. Look at his life. We may think he would be here representing the client when he would be in the hospital.”

For now, Lukwago has been remanded to Luzira prison waiting for the ruling on ECCMIS.