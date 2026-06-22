Mucunguzi and Kisinde shine at MTN Quarterly tees

Entebbe, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Richard Mucunguzi and Helen Kisinde stole the show on the par-71, lakeside Entebbe Golf facility on Saturday during the MTN Quarterly Tee.

Mucunguzi took the top prize of the day with a brilliant card score of 65 nett on the day to claim the overall winner’s prize. Helen Kisinde, had the best score in the Ladies catergory with 67 nett.

A huge field of 210 golfers participated.

Earlier in the week the professional golfers played in the inaugural MTN Pro Tees that was won by Abraham Ainamani.

Saidi Kirarira, two time Order Of Merit winner, was the best golfer in Group A with 70 nett. Philemon Akatuhurira with 70 nett on count back was good for Group B with Daniel Kalungi, with 67 nett claiming Group C.

Former UGLU Lady President Anne Abeja was the Ladies Group A winner with 70 nett with Kisinde claiming Group B.

The Seniors Category was won by Michael Monne with 73 nett with Eric Kawere, winning the Guests’ winners’ prize with 66 nett.

The monthly tees are sponsored by MTN Uganda, MTN Momo, Cfao Motors Uganda, WTW and Castle Lite.