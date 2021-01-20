UPC candidate withdraws from Kole LCV race

Kole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Caesar Alagu, the Uganda People’s Congress- UPC candidate for the Kole LC V Chairperson’s seat has withdrawn from the race.

Alagu says he has opted to step down to give way for peace and harmony since there is a lot of political intrigue and hatred among the leaders in the district.

He claims that he has received several threats from security personnel, whom he declined to name asking him to step down or face their brutality.

“I have received a lot of threats, I could not withstand the amount of political intrigue and hatred, to all my supports and party leadership, nothing is worth my life, I have decided to withdraw from the race to restore sanity, love and peace in Kole,” he said in an interview.

Alagu’s withdrawal now leaves the battle among the four candidates vying for Kole LCV seat.

They include Betty Akoli Nam, Jacob Owani, Boniface Okello Alele all independent candidates and Moris Awany, NRM candidate.

David Otabong, the Kole District Police Commander, says he didn’t receive any complaints from Alagu or any other candidate over security threats.

Alagu’s withdrawal from Kole LCV race has disappointed the UPC leadership in Lango. Christ Ongom, the UPC Regional Vice Chairman for Lango described the withdrawal of Alagu from the race as a surprise and betrayal.

Ongom observed that the decision was taken at the time when they could not make a replacement and they were very hopeful that Alagu would win the elections due to the massive support.

Ongom is however optimistic that the UPC party will win massively the local council elections in Lango scheduled for today Wednesday, the 20th January, 2021.

********

URN