UPC calls for national dialogue to address campaign violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Congress-UPC has called for a national dialogue of all political parties participating in the electoral process.

According to UPC, the violence witnessed so far in the campaigns needs immediate intervention from all the key political players and religious leaders.

Michael Osinde the UPC human Rights Chairman explains that there is a need for a national dialogue before the elections are held in January. He says that campaigns should not be used as an excuse to avoid the dialogue because they can be held concurrently.

In December 2018, the Government and the Working Group of Seven – WG7 organizations adopted a communiqué authorizing the convening of the Uganda National Dialogue.

The WG7 included the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda- IRCU, The Elders’ Forum of Uganda – TEFU, Inter-Party Organization for Democracy – IPOD, Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda – CCEDU, Women Situation Room -WSR and National Consultative Forum –NCF, and Uganda Women’s Network –UWONET.

The team led by Justice James Ogoola, the Chairman of The Elders Forum of Uganda conducted the consultation in Kabarole, Buikwe, Katakwi, Gulu and Luuka districts.

However, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo says that there is no need for a national dialogue. He says that the campaigns are generally peaceful only that supporters of some candidates are provoking the security personnel. He says the candidates should rally their supporters to observe the guidelines that were issued by the Ministry of Health and the Electoral Commission.

Opondo also notes that those that have issues with the operations of the police and other security agencies should go to the courts of law.

Lawrence Sserwambala, the IPOD Program Manager says that the national dialogue in this situation is difficult as the key stakeholders are involved in campaigns. He notes that as IPOD they will continue discussing issues of concern with the political parties.

Dr Maggie Kigozi a member of the Elders Forum says that the dialogue can only be organized after the elections since there is no time left.

