‘Up to 35% of Yaka metres cheat consumers’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Do you feel cheated by your Yaka metre when it comes to your electricity consumption rate?

You are probably right as research by Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) indicates that 35% of electricity metres used by industrialists and 15% by domestic users are inaccurate.

UNBS conducted the research during the 2017/2018 financial year and during the study, 144,471 metres were surveyed.

Umeme, the electricity distribution company, says there are other power distributors in spite of it being responsible for 95% of the national grid.

They named other distributors as Kilembe Investments Ltd, Bundibugyo Energy Cooperative Society, West Nile Rural Electrification Company among others.

Stephen Illungole, the Umeme PRO said all Umeme metres are subject to UNBS verification and certification prior to importation. He added that Umeme carries out regular audits of Yaka metres.