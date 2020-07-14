Unreliable power supply hampering CCTV operations in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Intermittent power supply in Kampala Metropolitan areas is affecting the operations of Closed Circuit Television -CCTV cameras. The Director Information and Communication Technology-ICT Uganda Police Force, Felix Baryamwisaki disclosed this while giving legislators a guided tour around the CCTV Command Centre at Naguru on Monday.

He was responding to queries by the Bukoto East MP, Florence Namayanja who wondered why areas around her home in Kanyanya along Gayaza Road couldn’t be seen from the CCTV Command Centre. Baryamwisaki explained that some areas in Kampala Metropolitan areas experience power outages for more than eight hours, which renders the CCTV cameras useless.

“We have capacity to keep cameras operating for eight hours when power has gone off. But in many areas electricity goes off for more than eight hours and cameras go off,” Baryamwisaki said. In her response, Namayanja said it was worrying that some members of the public already know places where CCTV cameras are dysfunctional.

“Imagine boys around my area gather in groups and play games like Ludo and Cards. When I tell them that CCTV security cameras are seeing them they confidently say they are off. I have now proved their claims,” Namayanja said. Namayanja urged police to keep monitoring the cameras, saying some youths are very conversant with ICT.

“When cameras are off don’t conclude its power. Some of these youths might do things on them. Why would one speak with confidence that the cameras are not working and indeed they’re not working,” Namayanja said. There are 3,101 CCTV security cameras scattered all over Kampala Metropolitan area.

The Chief of Joint Security-CJS Maj. Gen. Jack Bakasumba informed MPs that CCTV cameras have greatly helped to reduce crimes since criminals know they are being watched. A report released by the Directorate of Research and planning recently shows that CCTV cameras have greatly contributed

URN