Unreliability of Moroto UBC radio shocks Museveni

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The unreliability of the Uganda Broadcasting Cooperation- UBC radio station in Moroto district has surprised President Yoweri Museveni.

Jones Othieno alias DJ Jones, a staff at the station told the president at Morulinga State Lodge on Moroto last night that the station, which serves Karamoja region, only operates twice a month.

Othieno, who utilized the opportunity of question time, revealed to the president that the radio had failed to serve its purpose in the region due to technical problems.

He urged the President to intervene in the situation. President Museveni laughed at the revelation and pledged to follow up the matter.

UBC Radio was commissioned by the President in March 2015 and operates in Singila village. The station operates in a small container in an open compound, which is littered with cow dang.

All the radio equipment including the transmitter are in the same container. UBC Radio, also known as Totore mainly operates when there is electricity.

On many occasions, government officials, who are supposed to sensitize residents on government programs, opt for private radio stations in town due to the poor status of the UBC station.

*****

URN