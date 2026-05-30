Nakisunga councilor dies hours after taking oath

Mukono, Uganda | URN | A cloud of shock and grief has engulfed Nakisunga Sub-county in Mukono District following the sudden death of Henry Kittata Naggwano, who passed away just hours after being sworn in as the councilor representing Katente Village.

His sudden death on Thursday afternoon turned what had been a moment of political celebration into deep sorrow and disbelief, leaving residents and leaders struggling to understand how a newly elected official could die so soon after taking office.

Kittata, a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), had earlier in the day taken his oath of office at the Nakisunga Sub-county headquarters alongside other newly elected councilors. He was reportedly among those being considered for the position of Sub-county Speaker.

Eyewitnesses said he arrived at the ceremony around 1:00 PM in a vehicle and appeared visibly unwell. Due to his condition, he took the oath while still seated in the car. Shortly after the ceremony, his health reportedly worsened, prompting colleagues to rush him for medical attention.

He was later pronounced dead at Herona Hospital. News of his death filtered back to the swearing-in venue shortly afterward, abruptly halting celebrations and replacing them with grief, confusion, and emotional distress among colleagues and residents.

Some councilors described him as a committed and promising leader who had shown strong enthusiasm for public service. Others noted that he had appeared in reasonable health in the days leading up to the swearing-in, though he reportedly complained of feeling unwell shortly before the ceremony.

The sudden loss has also reignited concerns in the area, coming just months after another newly elected councilor, Charles Kiyimba, died in a road accident in February. The Sub-county LC5 Chairperson, Stephen Mufuwa, expressed deep sorrow as he addressed mourners, warning against what he called a worrying trend of violence targeting political leaders..

“I had warned these councilors several times about this dangerous trend,” Mufuwa said. “This is now a sacrifice on this council. We must stop killing each other because of politics.”

Julie Nassuna, the NRM Women’s League Chairperson in Buganda Region, described the late Kittata as a rising and dedicated leader whose death had come as a great shock.“It is very painful to lose such a vibrant and committed leader at this early stage,” she said.

“We strongly condemn those who resort to eliminating fellow politicians over political differences.”However, Hajji Haruna Ssemakula, the NRM Chairperson for the area, urged calm and cautioned against speculation while investigations are ongoing.“Death is natural and comes to everyone,” he said.

“Instead of spreading rumors, let us wait for medical findings and pray for the family.”Other leaders remembered the deceased as humble, hardworking, and visionary, saying he had quickly earned the trust and admiration of his constituents.

Following his death, Henry Ddamba, the head of government workers at the sub-county, adjourned the council sitting and announced that a new date would be set for the election of the Speaker and the official opening of council business.

Police from Mukono District and Nakisunga Sub-county, led by the Officer in Charge SP Namatovu, visited Katente Village and later conveyed the body to Mulago Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.SP Namatovu urged residents to remain calm as investigations proceed.

“The body has been taken for examination and will be returned to the family after the necessary procedures,” she said. “We urge the public to cooperate with police and avoid speculation that could cause unnecessary tension.”

As investigations continue, the community remains in mourning, awaiting postmortem results that may shed light on the exact cause of Naggwano’s sudden death.