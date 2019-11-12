UNRA on the spot for failing to repair drainage channels on Ntungamo-Rukungiri road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has come under fire from road users for failing to repair drainage channels along Ntungamo –Rukungiri road.

The most affected areas are in Rutunguri, Kagarama town council, Nyamunuka town council and Kyangara. The situation has been worsened by the onset of the heavy rains.

Jackson Turyaguma, a motorist says that abandoning the drainage has made the road very bad by depositing soil and stones in the middle of the road whenever it rains.

Denis Muhumuza Savimbi, the LCV councillor for Itojo sub county says that UNRA has failed to do routine maintenance of the road which he says will, in turn, compromise its lifespan. He says that UNRA should bear in mind the amount of money that will be required to have a new road in place.

Edward Natamba the executive director at South Western Institute for policy and advocacy says that the failure by UNRA to open drainage channels is hurting the smooth flow of traffic along the road. He says that the rainstorm always brings and piles soil in the middle of the road making it hard for motorists to drive safely.

Ntungamo sub-county LCV councillor Naboth Mpirirwe says that the sections at Kyangara, Rutunguru,Kagarama and Kagamba have been seriously affected and the district authorities do not seem bothered.

Kajara county MP, Michael Timuzigu says that UNRA has failed to live to the expectations of the people, He says that the failure to maintain the drainage channels along the road is resulting into accidents which are claiming lives are leaving several others injured and struggling with hospital bills.

Allan Ssempebwa., the UNRA manager media relations, public and corporate affairs says that the authority is already working on roads to address the drainage challenges. He says that works are currently underway along the Ntungamo –Kabale road and will be extended to the Ntungamo –Rukungiri road so that the disruption of traffic is brought to a halt.

******

URN