Unique Maradona shirt sold for 12,000 euros

The Independent December 14, 2018

Maradona (left) with Messi

Naples, Italy | AFP |  A unique red Napoli shirt worn by Diego Maradona with a number nine on the back was sold for 12,000 euros ($13,600) at an auction in Turin on Thursday.

The Italian club usually wear sky blue and the Argentina star was best-known for wearing the number 10 jersey — one was sold for 6,500 euros at the same event.

Maradona played in the top during an Italian Serie A fixture away to Pisa in 1990-1991 after he had given his usual number to team-mate Gianfranco Zola.

Two-hundred-and-twenty-two other sporting memorabilia, including football jerseys worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zinedine Zidane, an Eddy Merckx cycling vest and a Richie McCaw All Blacks rugby shirt, were bought in northern Italy.

 

