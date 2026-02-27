Union, Spiro launch “Zuukuka” campaign to push electric boda bodas and clean air agenda

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | The United Boda-Boda Riders Cooperative Union on Thursday partnered with Spiro to launch a nationwide clean air campaign dubbed “Zuukuka – Make the Smart Move,” aimed at accelerating the transition from petrol-powered motorcycles to electric boda bodas in Kampala.

The campaign was launched at the UMA Multipurpose Hall in Lugogo against growing concern over air pollution in the capital, driven largely by the more than 200,000 petrol boda bodas operating daily. According to campaign organisers, each petrol motorcycle emits an estimated 5.7 kilogrammes of carbon dioxide per day, alongside dangerous fine particulate matter (PM2.5) that consistently exceeds safety thresholds set by the World Health Organization.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kyofatogabye Kabuye, described the campaign as a public health intervention rather than a commercial initiative.

“We are choking our own city,” Kabuye said, noting that prolonged exposure to polluted air has contributed to rising cases of respiratory illness among children, the elderly and riders who spend long hours on city roads.

Kabuye reaffirmed government commitment to Uganda’s electric mobility transition under Vision 2030, alongside Kampala Capital City Authority plans to phase out internal combustion engine boda bodas in the city. He said a shift to electric motorcycles could reduce city-wide pollution levels by up to 15% and cut respiratory-related deaths by nearly 20%.

In support of the campaign, Spiro announced plans to deploy 50,000 electric motorcycles across Greater Kampala by June 2026, backed by more than 500 battery swap stations and an extensive service and spare-parts network.

Spiro’s Deputy Country Director Bruce Mucunguzi said the rollout would also include over 1,000 service centres to ensure affordability, reliability and minimal downtime for riders.

“When you look at the data, Kampala’s air quality is nowhere near WHO recommendations,” Mucunguzi said, adding that air pollution contributes to tens of thousands of premature deaths annually. “Every additional electric motorcycle on the road is one step toward cleaner air for future generations.”

Union chairman Frank Mawejje said boda boda riders are central to Kampala’s economy and must also be central to its environmental transformation. He revealed that the Union has already identified and trained more than 150 EV Champions at stage level to support riders transitioning to electric motorcycles.

“E-mobility is not just about technology. It is about better earnings, improved health and a more sustainable future for our industry,” Mawejje said.

Studies by global health agencies show that prolonged exposure to PM2.5 air pollution increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and chronic respiratory conditions, contributing to millions of premature deaths globally each year. In Kampala, rapid urbanisation, traffic congestion and reliance on fossil-fuel transport have made air pollution a growing public health concern.

Organisers of the Zuukuka campaign say its success will depend on coordinated action between government, private sector players and riders, positioning electric mobility as both an economic opportunity and a pathway to cleaner, healthier cities.