Unidentified man stabbed to death in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Jinja is investigating the death of a yet to be identified man, whose body was f abandoned in a house located on plot 76 along Mvule village, in Jinja central division. The body, with a deep cut on the neck, was found lying naked on a mattress on Friday.

Police recovered a set of clothing, suspected to belong to the victim, and a bloodsoaked curtain from the scene-of-crime. On the walls within the same building was the word food, inscribed with bloodstains.

“Traces of blood flooding around the crime scene are visible although the suspects attempted to clean up the the scene with water, a detective who spoke on condition of anonymity told URN.

Abubaker Kintu, the area village chairperson says that the owner of the house who lives in the United Kingdom had left a distant relative in charge of the building. But the caretaker,

whose identities are not known to him was last seen yesterday afternoon.

Shamira Namuddu, a neighbor says that the house in which the body was found is always locked and often, it’s not possible to know who accesses it as well as its occupants.

Kiira Region Police Spokesperson Abby Ngako says that Philip Lokomolo, a guard at the said premises has been arrested and detained at Jinja Central Police Station to aid police investigations. Ngako calls for increased vigilance among neighbors, an approach he says will reduce crime within communities.

The deceased’s body was by last evening taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

URN